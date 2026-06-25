Northanger Abbey: the ‘brutal’ collapse of the new Jane Austen film

Freelance crew members are threatening legal action after being forced to ‘borrow petrol money to return home’

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Photo collage of the 10 pound note, torn and with Austen&#039;s portrait cut out of it
The project began as an ambitious reimagining of Austen’s gothic novel but it fell apart before cameras could roll
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Production of a film adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel “Northanger Abbey” has collapsed, leaving crew members owed “potentially hundreds of thousands of pounds”, said Deadline.

The project began as an ambitious reimagining of Austen’s gothic novel but it fell apart before cameras could roll. Some of the “hardest hit” workers have even been “left having to borrow petrol money to return home”, said The Times.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 