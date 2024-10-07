5 spellbinding new books to read in October. Witches and colonization tales included.

Ta-Nehisi Coates shines a light on Palestine, and Louise Erdrich takes us to North Dakota

Book covers of &#039;The Witches of El Paso&#039; by Luis Jaramillo, &#039;The Mighty Red&#039; by Louise Erdrich, and &#039;Heir&#039; by Sabaa Tahir
Some of October's most anticipated book releases
(Image credit: Simon&Schuster / HarperCollins / ‎Penguin Random House)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Who doesn't love a good story around the campfire to usher in the spooky season? Ghost stories aside, this month's book releases offer a variety of genres to keep you company in the dark, including Ta-Nehisi Coates' return to political non-fiction and a debut story about witches in El Paso, Texas.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Books To Read
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸