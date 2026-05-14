Denza Z9 GT EV: a BYD car with a ‘handful of party tricks’

The car, which can ‘crab-walk’ into tight parking spaces, also charges from 10%-97% in just nine minutes

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Denza Z9 GT EV on cobbled street
The car’s ‘massive’ 122.5kWh battery has a quoted range of 373 miles
(Image credit: Denza)

The Chinese giant BYD’s premium Denza brand is launching in the UK with its flagship Z9 GT. A shooting brake designed to compete with the likes of Mercedes and Audi, it offers “a handful of party tricks” and “punchy performance”, said Car magazine. Initially available as an EV, with a hybrid to come, it has three motors for a combined 1140bhp, and can do 0-62mph in just 2.7 seconds, with a top speed of 168mph. Its “massive” 122.5kWh battery has a quoted range of 373 miles.

However, its “party piece” is the 1500kW “Flash” charging system: it can charge from 10%-97% in just nine minutes. BYD plans to open 300 Flash locations in the UK by the end of the year, but time will tell if that happens.

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