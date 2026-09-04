Jeep Compass Electric: a ‘refined, well-equipped’ family SUV

A “completely new design” built on a fresh platform, the Compass is “ground-up new”, which is a relief because the previous one was “largely rubbish”, said Car Magazine.

There are three electric versions on offer: two front-wheel drive with a range of 311 and 419 miles respectively; and an all-wheel drive 4xe with a range of 377 miles. This is “a refined, well-equipped and unashamedly family-friendly electric SUV”.

Jeep’s first electric Compass appears “refreshingly different”, with proper off-road “attitude”, in a sea of “samey SUVs”, said The Independent. The steering is “capable and reassuring”, but there’s “noticeable lean” on twisty roads; it has traded some “polish and precision for a more rugged, substantial feel”.

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Overall, it’s a “useful” family car with a “real Jeep flavour”, although “ride comfort, efficiency and value stop it from beating the very best”.

The interior isn’t plush, but feels “sturdy” and well-equipped for family life, with plenty of space, “wetsuit-like upholstery and rubberised switches”, said What Car?. The elevated driving position means good visibility; there’s a sharp 10.25-inch driver’s display, plus a “responsive” 16-inch infotainment screen.

The Compass has “impressive off-road credentials” and a practical interior, but “poor road manners” let it down.