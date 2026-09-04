Jeep Compass Electric: a ‘refined, well-equipped’ family SUV

The first of its kind, it stays true to the ‘real Jeep flavour’ while being ‘refreshingly different’

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Jeep Compass Electric
The electric SUV has ‘impressive off-road credentials’ and a practical interior
(Image credit: Jeep)

A “completely new design” built on a fresh platform, the Compass is “ground-up new”, which is a relief because the previous one was “largely rubbish”, said Car Magazine.

There are three electric versions on offer: two front-wheel drive with a range of 311 and 419 miles respectively; and an all-wheel drive 4xe with a range of 377 miles. This is “a refined, well-equipped and unashamedly family-friendly electric SUV”.

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