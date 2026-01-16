Nissan Leaf: a ‘robust’ EV with a ‘cutting-edge’ interior

Built in Britain, the third-generation Nissan Leaf is “an EV to be proud of”, said The Independent, focused on value, comfort and usability.

It’s not the most exciting car but it is efficient, with a well-judged ride and impressive range. There’s a choice of two battery sizes: 52kWh for local driving or 75kWh with a claimed range of 386 miles. Charging speeds are “modest”, though; a 20%-80% top-up takes just under half an hour.

Both versions of the new model are front-wheel drive, said WhatCar? The 52kWh battery gets a 174bhp electric motor and can do 0-62mph in 8.3secs, while the bigger battery gets a 214bhp electric motor capable of 0-62mph in 7.6secs. The ride is well-cushioned, there’s plenty of grip and accurate steering, but there’s a bit of body lean through corners, and the brake pedal is spongy and light.

The Leaf rides on a new platform with an SUV-style fastback body, which does cut into headroom a bit in the back, said Auto Express. It’s still pretty spacious inside; it’s not plush, but the plastics feel “robust” and the seats are supportive and comfy. The “cutting-edge” interior features a pair of “superb” 14-inch screens with Google-enhanced infotainment on most models. Boot space is a “competitive” 437 litres.