Nissan Leaf: a ‘robust’ EV with a ‘cutting-edge’ interior
This new model with an SUV-style body is ‘an EV to be proud of’
Built in Britain, the third-generation Nissan Leaf is “an EV to be proud of”, said The Independent, focused on value, comfort and usability.
It’s not the most exciting car but it is efficient, with a well-judged ride and impressive range. There’s a choice of two battery sizes: 52kWh for local driving or 75kWh with a claimed range of 386 miles. Charging speeds are “modest”, though; a 20%-80% top-up takes just under half an hour.
Both versions of the new model are front-wheel drive, said WhatCar? The 52kWh battery gets a 174bhp electric motor and can do 0-62mph in 8.3secs, while the bigger battery gets a 214bhp electric motor capable of 0-62mph in 7.6secs. The ride is well-cushioned, there’s plenty of grip and accurate steering, but there’s a bit of body lean through corners, and the brake pedal is spongy and light.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The Leaf rides on a new platform with an SUV-style fastback body, which does cut into headroom a bit in the back, said Auto Express. It’s still pretty spacious inside; it’s not plush, but the plastics feel “robust” and the seats are supportive and comfy. The “cutting-edge” interior features a pair of “superb” 14-inch screens with Google-enhanced infotainment on most models. Boot space is a “competitive” 437 litres.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
In Okinawa, experience the more tranquil side of Japan
The Week Recommends Find serenity on land and in the sea
-
The Iberian Peninsula is rotating clockwise
Under the radar We won’t feel it in our lifetime
-
San Francisco tackles affordability problems with free child care
The Explainer The free child care will be offered to thousands of families in the city
-
The Curious Case of Mike Lynch: an ‘excellent, meticulously researched’ biography
The Week Recommends Katie Prescott’s book examines Lynch’s life and business dealings, along with his ‘terrible’ end
-
Can You Keep a Secret? Dawn French’s new comedy is a ‘surprising treat’
The Week Recommends Warm, funny show about an insurance scam is ‘beautifully performed’
-
Hamnet: a ‘slick weepie’ released in time for Oscar glory?
Talking Point Heartbreaking adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel has a ‘strangely smooth’ surface
-
Book reviews: ‘The Score: How to Stop Playing Somebody Else’s Game’ and ‘The Sea Captain’s Wife: A True Story of Mutiny, Love, and Adventure at the Bottom of the World’
Feature Comparing life to a game and a twist on the traditional masculine seafaring tale
-
Brigitte Bardot: the bombshell who embodied the new France
Feature The actress retired from cinema at 39, and later become known for animal rights activism and anti-Muslim bigotry
-
Giving up the booze
Feature Sobriety is not good for the alcohol industry.
-
Striking homes with indoor pools
Feature Featuring a Queen Anne mansion near Chicago and mid-century modern masterpiece in Washington
-
Film reviews: ‘No Other Choice,’ ‘Dead Man’s Wire,’ and ‘Father Mother Sister Brother’
Feature A victim of downsizing turns murderous, an angry Indiana man takes a lender hostage, and a portrait of family by way of three awkward gatherings