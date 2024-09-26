10 concert tours to see this fall

Besides getting your hands on some new albums for the fall, those who want to see their favorite artists in person can attend a series of concerts, just in time for the autumn equinox.

Cyndi Lauper

Pop icon Cyndi Lauper is getting ready for her final hurrah. The singer is slated to embark on her "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour," which will take Lauper to 34 venues across the United States, Canada and Europe beginning on Oct. 18. The concerts, located in 23 cities, will run through the beginning of next year and represent the singer's milestone 16th global tour. The tour announcement came alongside the debut of "Let the Canary Sing," a "feature-length documentary film that explores Lauper's extraordinary life and career" as an activist, said LiveNation. (through February 2025)

David Gilmour

One of the most well-known members of iconic British rock band Pink Floyd, David Gilmour is getting ready to embark on his first live music shows in eight years with his "Luck and Strange Tour." The tour will be relatively short — Gilmour will play in Los Angeles on Oct. 29-31 and New York City on Nov. 4-10, though he is also slated to perform several shows in Europe. Despite this, the tour marks a stunning and monumental comeback for the rock icon, who released an album of the same name in September, marking his fifth LP (and his first in nearly a decade). (through November)

André 3000

Though André 3000 is best known as one-half of the legendary hip-hop duo Outkast, the Atlanta-born rapper and flautist has also had a significant solo career. He released his debut solo album, "New Blue Sun," in 2023, and soon he will be embarking on his "New Blue Sun - Live In Concert Tour" in support of the LP. Starting at the end of September, André 3000 will be performing in 22 cities across the United States. But he will not do it alone: André 3000 will be joined during the tour by "musicians Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, and Deantoni Parks," said Live365. (through November)

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has become one of the most famous pop singers of the last decade and is soon headlining her next concert series with the "Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour." The tour, coming only a year after her prior world tour, will feature 34 dates in cities across the United States and Canada from September to December, with a planned journey to other continents in 2025. Given the popularity of Eilish, it should be no surprise that tickets are hard to come by. As of the end of September, all of her U.S. and Canada shows are sold out except one, though waitlists can be joined. (through December)

Duran Duran

Duran Duran is hungry like the wolf to be getting back to performing concerts, which they will be doing with their upcoming tour. The untitled tour will run through October and November in seven U.S. cities. The most notable individual date is likely Oct. 31, when the band will be performing their Danse Macabre at Madison Square Garden in New York City as a celebration of Halloween. The group has not been off the road for long, as they previously embarked on a U.K. and Ireland tour in 2023; now they are set to do the same for their fans across the pond. (through early November)

Modest Mouse

Get ready to float on with an upcoming tour from Modest Mouse, a rock band that remains popular more than three decades after its founding. The band's most popular album is 2004's "Good People Who Love Bad News," and the band is doing a 20th anniversary tour of the LP. The tour will run from Oct. 27 to Nov. 23, crisscrossing the Americas with 22 dates in 15 cities in the U.S. and Canada. The tour announcement "follows an expanded reissue of the landmark 2004 album, which provided the band's mainstream breakout," said Pitchfork. (through November)

Taylor Swift

It would not be a concert round-up without the most popular singer in the world. Taylor Swift is continuing her "Eras Tour" this November and December and is set to take her talents north of the border. The upcoming leg of the tour will feature nine concerts in Toronto and Vancouver, and will feature guest singer Gracie Abrams. No surprise that Swift is not slowing down. The "Eras Tour" has become a global phenomenon and is the first concert tour ever to pass $1 billion in revenue. Beyond Abrams, dozens of acclaimed guest singers, including major stars of their own like Sabrina Carpenter, have previously joined the tour. (through early December)

Shakira

Shakira is arguably the most famous Latin singer in history, so she should have no trouble getting fans in a frenzy for her upcoming "La Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour." The tour is set to begin on Nov. 2 and run until Dec. 15, featuring 17 shows in both American and Canadian cities. The tour will be the seventh for the singer, and anticipation is high given that Shakira has not spearheaded a concert crisscross since 2018. The tour is almost certainly set to feature songs from her LP of the same name released earlier this year, though it is probable that some of her more iconic songs from earlier albums, like "Hips Don't Lie," might be heard too. (through mid-December)

Iron Maiden

A tentpole band when it comes to heavy metal, Iron Maiden has been performing for nearly half a century, and the Brits will bring their talents to the United States and Canada with their "The Future Past Tour" beginning on Oct. 4. The North American tour will run through November and feature concerts in numerous cities across the two countries. But this will not be a fresh start for Iron Maiden, as the group has already been busy with the tour overseas, which began in Australia on Sept. 1. They have also been playing in New Zealand and Japan, and following their American leg will head to Mexico and South America. (through early December)

Paul McCartney

Think of the most iconic songs of all time, and there is a good chance that Paul McCartney had a hand in them. The Beatles frontman has been performing live concerts for decades, both solo and as a member of the band Wings, and will continue this when he begins his "Got Back" tour. McCartney already played global shows as part of a leg of the tour in 2023, and this new leg will similarly be played across South America, Europe and the U.K. It will run from Oct. 1 to Dec. 19 and feature 23 concerts in 15 cities. (through December)