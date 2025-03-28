6 welcoming recipes for cooking and baking during your spring days
You want it flavorful, and you want it exciting
There is a light brightness that spring necessitates. Maybe that is a streamlined chocolate pudding. Perhaps ramen spiked with the stalwart Latinx seasoning sazón. Or maybe your salmon wants a long sauna stint before being finished with a zippy garnish. Accessible and satisfying: This is spring cooking.
Crispy Potato, Egg and Cheese Tacos
Ali Slagle shows why she is one of the better recipe creators with this crackly, satisfying take on an open-faced taco-sandwich hybrid. You grate potato and cheddar. Then you fry a circle of the shredded potato, top it with a round of the shredded cheddar, let the lot get all crisp and commingled, then top with an egg. When the egg is done to your liking, slide it onto a warm tortilla. Call it breakfast. Or lunch. Or dinner.
Easy Chocolate Pudding
The namesake Joy Wilson of Joy the Baker says she makes this effortless chocolate pudding about once a month. Duh. Because pudding is a source of vast comfort, and her recipe skips the eggs for cornstarch and simply heats it with raw cacao powder, maple syrup, coconut milk and vanilla extract. Who said you only need to make this once a month?
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sazón Ramen
Those packets of sazón are ubiquitous across much of the Latin diaspora. Kiera Wright-Ruiz takes the packets in a fresh direction by using their deep umami to season bowls of ramen heady with the flavors of instant dashi. For contrast, she adds shrimp, green bell pepper and spinach. This is but one example of the delicious paths-crossing Wright-Ruiz is becoming known for.
Sheet-Pan Gnocchi
This dish is unsure if it is a pasta or a salad, and for that we thank it. Because it highlights the allure of both. Shelf-stable gnocchi are roasted, going all chewy and crusty, alongside cherry tomatoes, which pull a similar maneuver. Then they are all finished with sharp greens, basil and Parmesan. Winner, winner, gnocchi dinner.
Slow-Roasted Salmon with Leeks and Crushed Olives
Breaking news: You can be famous on TikTok for your food content and not actually know how to cook or create a recipe. Hailee Catalano is not that TikTok star. Instead, she is a trained chef who has worked in restaurants and also knows how to explain to the home cook how a recipe should work. A one-skillet dish, this salmon is roasted on sautéed leeks and finished with a kicky mixture of olives, honey and vinegar.
Strawberry Pudding Cake
Pudding cakes are a textural marvel, crackly on top, cakey in the middle with a lush layer of fruit. This style of cake is often made with citrus, typically lemon, but Christian Reynoso uses spring's triangular delight, the strawberry, to yank the pudding cake into the balmier months.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.
-
How to pay off student loans
The explainer Don't just settle for the default repayment plan
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
'How quickly misogynistic videos show up in users' TikTok and YouTube feeds'
instant opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - March 28, 2025
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - national debt, debt of gratitude, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Spring's best new cookbooks, from pizza to pastries
The Week Recommends Pizza, an array of brownies and Cantonese-American mash-ups are on the menu
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
10 upcoming albums to stream in the hazy spring
The Week Recommends Ring in the end of the cold weather with some new music
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Video games to play this spring, including 'Split Fiction' and 'South of Midnight'
The Week Recommends A meta co-op game puts you in a game within a game, and a life simulator that can compete with the 'Sims' franchise
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Erica's harira soup recipe
The Week Recommends Gently spiced Moroccan soup-stew warms the soul
By The Week UK Published
-
7 new and long-established musicals to see on tour this spring
The Week Recommends Even 'Les Misérables' is back on the road
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Museum exhibitions across the globe are in artful bloom this spring. These are 5 to experience.
The Week Recommends See treasures from ancient Japan, Versailles and the Forbidden City
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Speedy Spanish tortilla recipe
The Week Recommends Quick and flavoursome dish is perfect for a light spring meal
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
All the comedians to see on tour this spring
The Week Recommends Thaw out with Ricky Gervais, David Sedaris and Trevor Wallace
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published