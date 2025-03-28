6 welcoming recipes for cooking and baking during your spring days

You want it flavorful, and you want it exciting

Bring on the springtime cooking!
There is a light brightness that spring necessitates. Maybe that is a streamlined chocolate pudding. Perhaps ramen spiked with the stalwart Latinx seasoning sazón. Or maybe your salmon wants a long sauna stint before being finished with a zippy garnish. Accessible and satisfying: This is spring cooking.

Crispy Potato, Egg and Cheese Tacos

