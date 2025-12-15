The best turkey alternatives to try this Christmas

“After decades as the undisputed centrepiece of the British Christmas table, turkey may finally be losing its crown,” said The Times .

Research by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board found families are gradually “ditching” the bird, opting instead for an alternative meat or veggie option. In 2020, 60% of those celebrating Christmas chose turkey, a figure that dropped to 56% in 2023 and 51% last year. If things continue as they are, “this year will be the first time since the 1950s that less than half of families eat turkey at Christmas”.

UK poultry farms are battling a “bird flu ‘super strain’”, said The Telegraph , “sparking fears of empty shelves in butchers and supermarkets”. Shortages have pushed up prices, with customers having to “fork out more” for their turkey too.

But you don’t have to stick with tradition. Whether you’re put off by the hefty price tag, or you’re in the mood to try something new, this mouthwatering collection of turkey alternatives is perfect for any Christmas occasion.

Mushroom wellington

A mushroom wellington is a safe bet for the vegetarians in your life, said Country & Town House. Bob Andrew, chef at Riverford, recommended swapping “heavy and gruelling” nut roasts for a wellington packed with “plenty of dark lentils and deeply savoury mushrooms”. Early preparation leaves more than enough space in the oven for “your roasties, carrots, parsnips and sprouts”, relieving some of the holiday stress. Serve it either as “part of a veggie feast” or with “traditional sides” like stuffing and pigs in blankets. Just be sure to serve it with plenty of gravy.

Waitrose No.1 wagyu topside

“Why have turkey when you could feast on wagyu?” said Good Housekeeping. While on the pricier side, Waitrose No.1 wagyu topside is a “standout” centrepiece, perfect for impressing guests. The “perfectly cooked, medium rare joint with a beautiful caramelised char” is best served with a bold red and all of the Christmas classics (stuffing, roast potatoes, Brussels sprouts). Any leftovers are delicious in a “Boxing Day sandwich”.

Pipers Farm duck centrepiece

If you’ve ever been curious about ordering from an online butcher, Pipers Farm is a great place to start. Aside from the convenience of having the largest part of your Christmas dinner arrive at your door, this “impressive duck centrepiece” is “soft and tender, with melt-in-the-mouth fat”, said Good Housekeeping. Either whip up your own marinade or roast in the oven to “let the naturally sweet, gamey flavour shine”. Serve with roast potatoes, sprouts and a glass of pinot noir.

Baked ham

While baked ham is more often associated with Boxing Day than Christmas, “for many it’s preferable to turkey”, said The Telegraph. If you do plan to serve it on the “main day”, you may need to “rethink what you eat with it”. While “traditional trimmings don’t sit so well”, baked potatoes, creamy mash, mac and cheese, or shredded greens pair nicely, alongside any high-acidity wine like a riesling or rosé. Make sure you simmer the gammon in water to reduce saltiness, before roasting with a “sweet, sticky glaze such as honey and mustard or quince and orange”.