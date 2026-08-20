Free family-friendly days out in London

Fun activities to keep the kids busy without breaking the bank

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Mother and daughter looking at exhibits in a museum
Take advantage of the many free museums and galleries on offer in London
(Image credit: Kenji Lau / Getty)

A day out in London usually comes with a hefty price tag – but it doesn’t have to. There’s still time to plan an affordable trip to the capital for the whole family before the kids go back to school. Savvy savers take note.

Spend an afternoon museum-hopping

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.