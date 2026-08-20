Free family-friendly days out in London

A day out in London usually comes with a hefty price tag – but it doesn’t have to. There’s still time to plan an affordable trip to the capital for the whole family before the kids go back to school. Savvy savers take note.

Spend an afternoon museum-hopping

Get your “cultural fix” at one (or more!) of London’s free museums and galleries, said Secret London . Children will love the “glittering jewellery” and “ancient sculptures” at the V&A or you could take them to the Horniman Museum and Gardens in Forest Hill to gawp at the “weird and wacky” objects on display. There’s also an “impressive garden and nature trail” to explore.

Take the kids to an outdoor show

“If you’re running out of juice towards the end of the summer hols” try dropping in at the Greenwich + Docklands International Festival, said Time Out . Running from 21 August–6 September, it’s “absolutely free” and includes a jam-packed line-up of “spectacular” outdoor theatre and dance. You’ll find something to keep “all ages” entertained.

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Immerse yourself in nature at a park

Pack a picnic and “reconnect with nature” at one of London’s leafy parks, said Secret London. Stroll along the South Bank to the “hidden” Queen Elizabeth Hall Roof Garden, which is home to more than 200 wild plants and a “luscious lawn”. There are plenty of spot to lounge in the shade too. Or take the kids for a bike ride at Walthamstow Wetlands. Here, there are “over 13 miles of paths across an untamed, wildlife-friendly site”.

Visit a city farm

“You don’t have to head deep into the countryside to experience rural life,” said Which? Bring the kids along to Surrey Docks Farm in southeast London, where they can “make new furry and feathery friends”. For £3 each, you can also book a “meet the small animals” session for little ones to get up close to the rabbits, ferrets and guinea pigs.

Relax at a pop-up beach

The Costa Del Croydon is back on the level 3A rooftop of the multi-storey car park at the Centrale and Whitgift shopping centre. Running until the end of August, entry to the “urban beach” is free, said MyLondon . Once inside, kids can “enjoy creative workshops” and play in the splash zones and sandpit.

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