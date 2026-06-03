Music reviews: Paul McCartney, Ed O’Brien, and Kevin Morby

‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane,’ ‘Blue Morpho,’ and ‘Little Wide Open’

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Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney has released his 20th solo album
(Image credit: Jim Dyson / Getty Images)
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‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’ by Paul McCartney

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