Properties of the week: country houses suitable for commuters
Featuring homes in Norfolk, Oxfordshire and Devon
Northumberland: Loughbrow House, Hexham
An impressive Victorian country house set in mature gardens, less than 30 minutes’ drive from Newcastle. 7 beds, 5 baths, kitchen/diner, 4 receps, 3-bed self-contained cottage, 2-bed self-contained annexe, garden, garage. OIEO £2.1 million; Galbraith.
Oxfordshire: Honeysuckle Cottage, Shenington
Charming period cottage with far-reaching rural views. The cities of Coventry and Oxford are within easy reach. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, off-street parking. £600,000; Savills.
West Sussex: Old Well Cottage, West Harting
A fine Grade II house within the South Downs National Park, close to Portsmouth and 4.5 miles from Petersfield, with easy railway access to London. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, heated pool, garden, parking. £2 million; Savills.
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Devon: Great Gutton Farmhouse, Crediton
Characterful Grade II* farmhouse with approx. 21 acres of land and a thriving holiday letting business comprising of five cottages. 6 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 4-bed self-contained barn, two 1-bed self-contained barns, two 2-bed self-contained annexes, garden, indoor pool, parking. £2.5 million; Knight Frank.
Flintshire: Lislea House, Northop
An elegant Grade II Georgian villa set in mature gardens of approx. 1.4 acres and framed against the backdrop of St Eurgain and St Peter’s Church, whose striking tower dominates the village skyline. Close to Wrexham, Liverpool and Manchester. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, garage. OIEO £900,000; Tulloch & Carter.
Norfolk: Walnut Shade, Suton
This delightful Grade II medieval former hall house is set within approx. 2.5 acres, and is close to Norwich and Cambridge. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, study, garden, outbuildings, garage, parking. £995,000; Sowerbys.
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