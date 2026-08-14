Properties of the week: country houses suitable for commuters

Featuring homes in Norfolk, Oxfordshire and Devon

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Norfolk, Walnut Shade, Suton
(Image credit: Sowerbys)

Northumberland: Loughbrow House, Hexham

Northumberland, Loughbrow House, Hexham

(Image credit: Galbraith)

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