Properties of the week: eye-catching houses

Featuring homes in Cornwall, Norfolk and London

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Oxfordshire, Ossicles, Henley-on-Thames
(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Essex: Valentine’s, Arkesden

Essex, Valentine&amp;rsquo;s, Arkesden

(Image credit: The Modern House)

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