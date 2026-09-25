Properties of the week: eye-catching houses

Essex: Valentine’s, Arkesden

(Image credit: The Modern House)

An arresting “upside-down” house nestled in landscaped grounds on the edge of one of northwest Essex’s most sought-after villages. 6 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, gym, garden, parking. £1.8 million; The Modern House.

Lancashire: The Orangery, Woodfold Park

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

A fine building with floor-to-ceiling windows built in 1820. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.5 million; Fine & Country.

Norfolk: Cley Windmill, Cley

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

This impressive Grade II* tower mill dates back to 1819 and boasts 360° views over the Glaven Valley. 10 beds, 9 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden with river frontage and a private jetty, outbuildings, parking. £2.65 million; Strutt & Parker.

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Cornwall: The Stack, Trelyon

(Image credit: Rohrs & Rowe)

Striking Grade II former Cornish engine house with delightful country views. It generates approx. £90,000 gross annual income from lettings and weddings. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £895,000; Rohrs & Rowe.

London: The Circle, Bermondsey SE1

(Image credit: The Modern House)

First floor flat in this iconic 1980s building by the architect Piers Gough on the banks of the Thames. 1 bed, family bath, open plan kitchen/living/dining room, communal gardens. £400,000; The Modern House.

Denbighshire: Eyarth Hall, Ruthin

(Image credit: Fisher German)

A remarkable Grade II Elizabethan country house set in approx. 14 acres of gardens and woodland with views across the Vale of Clwyd. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, paddocks, garden, parking. £1.15 million; Fisher German.

East Sussex: St Mary’s Terrace, Hastings

(Image credit: Unique Property Company)

Charming double-fronted Georgian cottage in the artists’ quarter on West Hill, with farreaching views across to the English Channel and Beachy Head. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, study, garden. £685,000; Unique Property Company.

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Essex: Badynghams, Great Waltham

(Image credit: Savills)

A distinctive Grade II* timber-framed house dating back to 1371. The property has a wealth of period features, including oak staircases and an ingeniously created en suite within a chimney breast. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £950,000; Savills.