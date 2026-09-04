Properties of the week: houses for DIY enthusiasts

Featuring homes in Wiltshire, Kent and Surrey

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Pembrokeshire, Eaton Hall, Dale
(Image credit: Country Living Group)

Wiltshire: Bowden Hill House, Chippenham

Wiltshire. Bowden Hill House, Chippenham

(Image credit: Carter Jonas)

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