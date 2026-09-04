Properties of the week: houses for DIY enthusiasts

Wiltshire: Bowden Hill House, Chippenham

(Image credit: Carter Jonas)

A Grade II country mansion dating from the mid-19th century and set above the picturesque village of Lacock. In all about 34 acres, including dilapidated outbuildings. The house requires extensive renovation, with potential to be reinstated to its former glory. 21 beds, 7 baths, 5 receps, 2 kitchens, cellar, gardens, disused swimming pool. OIEO £1.5 million; Carter Jonas.

Kent: Chainhurst Farm House, Marden

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

Substantial Grade II* home with an abundance of period features, offering the buyer the flexibility to update and add their own touch. Master suite, 5 further beds, 2 baths, 5 receps, kitchen/breakfast room, gardens, paddock, around 4 acres. £1.45 million; Jackson-Stops.

Berkshire: Rippling Waters, Marlow

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Charming Victorian boathouse dated c.1880 that has come to the market for the first time in over four decades. 2 beds, 2 baths, 2 kitchens, 2 receps, 1-bed annexe with potential for enlargement, mooring. £1.7 million; Knight Frank.

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Surrey: Red House, Frith Hill

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A substantial Grade II* residence dating from 1889, which combines the genius of Sir Edwin Lutyens with the horticultural influence of Gertrude Jekyll. Set on high ground (about 0.75 acres in all) above Charterhouse School, the house is a rare opportunity for buyers to acquire an important piece of the Arts & Crafts movement. 12 beds, 4 baths, 4 receps, kitchen/dining room, gardens. £1.35 million; Knight Frank.

Pembrokeshire: Eaton Hall, Dale

(Image credit: Country Living Group)

A Grade II grand residence (white building, centre) in a prime waterfront position with spacious gardens and an adjacent “reading room” building. Having recently undergone external renovation work, the three-storey property with larger cellar has vast potential for modernisation. 6 beds, family bath, kitchen, 4 receps, utility, large garden. £795,000; Country Living Group.

Wiltshire: The Red House, Church Street, Lacock

(Image credit: Savills)

An attractive, unmodernised detached family home dating from 1778, with original floors and stone fireplaces. It would benefit from being updated. Master suite with dressing room, 5 further beds (1 en suite), 3 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, summer house, garage, garden room, garden. £1.1 million; Savills.

Lincolnshire: The Priory and The Dower House, Eastgate

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

The Grade II house The Priory was built as a private residence but most recently served as a hotel; it is no longer in operation and requires refurbishment. The Dower House is a well-maintained 4-bed home with expansive gardens and views over the surrounding parkland; 3.5 acres in all. £1.25 million; Fine & Country.

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Wiltshire: Thompsons Hill, Sherston

(Image credit: James Pyle & Co)

A pretty Grade II detached Georgian cottage, on a 0.65-acre plot, that is conveniently situated on the edge of the village. Would benefit from some updating and modernisation. 3 beds, family bath, office, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, gardens and orchard, car port, outbuildings. £695,000; James Pyle & Co.