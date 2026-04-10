Properties of the week: rural retreats

Devon: Middle Stoke House, Holne, Newton Abbot

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A Victorian family house set in just over four acres within the Dartmoor National Park, with wonderful views over the River Dart. 5 beds, family bath, shower room, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, gardens, paddocks, parking. £1.25 million; Knight Frank.

North Yorkshire: Hollins Farm, Richmond

(Image credit: GSC Grays)

Superb 18th century house with grounds of approx. 1 acre. 3 suites, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, study, garden, outbuilding. OIEO £695,000; GSC Grays.

Cornwall: Pengarrock Farm, Porthallow Cove

(Image credit: Rohrs & Rowe)

An elegant Georgian farmhouse with approx. 1.5 acres. 4 beds, 3 baths, 6 receps, kitchen, 3 holiday cottages, music room with annexe potential, barns. £1.55 million; Rohrs and Rowe.

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Somerset: Luccombe, Minehead

(Image credit: Savills)

A beautiful former rectory within the Exmoor National Park, with gardens extending to 3.2 acres. 7 beds, 6 baths, 7 receps, 2 kitchens, cellars, 2 letting cottages. £1.95m; Savills.

West Sussex: Slipe, Twineham Lane, Haywards Heath

(Image credit: John D. Wood & Co)

Fine Grade II* 15th century house. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, study, gardens; 1.5 acres. £1.85 million; John D. Wood & Co.

Dorset: Gillyflower, Kington Magna

(Image credit: Symonds & Sampson)

A pretty mid- 18th century cottage on the edge of the village, abutting fields and giving lovely views to the east and north. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. £475,000; Symonds & Sampson.

Suffolk: The Sparrows Nest, Ousden

(Image credit: Bedfords)

This charming Grade II cottage, believed to date back to the late 17th century, has a garden that wraps around the house overlooking the neighbouring field. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps. £550,000; Bedfords.

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Devon: Hill House Farm, Yarcombe

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

A stylish flint farmhouse with glorious views, set in approx 6.18 acres of grounds and woodland. 7 beds (2 en suite), family bath, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, study, stables, outbuildings, garage. £1.75 million; Jackson-Stops.

Cornwall: Hustyn Gate, St Breock

(Image credit: Rohrs & Rowe)

Picturesque country residence, set within approx. 2.3 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and grounds. Main suite, 4 further beds, 3 baths, kitchen/diner, 3 receps, utility, 2-bed detached annexe; 2.3 acres. £1.3 million; Rohrs and Rowe.