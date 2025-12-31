The best spots for a New Year’s Day swim
Join thousands up and down the country starting the year with an icy plunge
It is nearly time to “don a woolly hat” and a wetsuit, and take an icy dip, said Nicole Carmichael in The Telegraph. After a food-heavy Christmas, charging into the open water could be just the “life-affirming” restart you need.
With over a million Brits belonging to outdoor swimming groups, a brisk swim in a lake, river or the sea is an increasingly popular way to start the year. As fun and invigorating as it is, cold water in cold weather can be a bit of a shock to the system, so it’s best to swim with others, and not attempt anything beyond your abilities – and, if you’re eyeing up a sea swim, do check the conditions carefully before venturing in.
From tranquil pools to historic harbours, these are the best spots for a New Year’s Day dip.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Broughty Ferry Harbour, Dundee
This is “the oldest festive swim” I know, taking place for more than “130 years and counting”, said Kate Rew in The Guardian. Run by the excellently named Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association, the New Year’s Day “dook” at 12pm is not for the faint of heart – “on occasion, ice has had to be smashed” before participants can enter the water. Numbers are limited, so be sure to register early, and note that "no mankinis” are allowed.
yeaaba.org
The River Cam, Cambridgeshire
Even in winter, you can “float through a dreamscape of vast meadows, low-hanging willow trees and smooth, arched bridges”, said Rosie Hewitson in Time Out. Head to any point along a two-mile stretch between Byron’s Pool and King’s Mill Weir for an “invigorating” dip. While there’s no officially organised event on New Year’s Day, you’re sure to find a “bunch of intrepid aquanauts” splashing about in the frosty waters.
Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire
If last New Year’s Day is anything to go by, you should brace yourself for thousands of swimmers, and many more watching from the shore, at 12.30pm, said Abbie Wightwick in Wales Online. Many come “ready to brave the water” in colourful costumes, from cartoon characters to princesses and sea creatures. To mark the dip’s 40th anniversary this year, organisers have chosen a “ruby” theme, inviting participants (you’ll need a ticket) to wear something red.
saundersfoot.co.uk
Hampstead Ponds, London
The ponds on Hampstead Heath have a “bucolic romance” about them, said Tasmin Waby in Lonely Planet. They are perhaps the capital’s “most storied swimming location” – and not just over the summer months. Though the Mixed Pond is closed over the winter, both the Ladies’ and Men’s ponds are open for business. With extended hours on New Year’s Day (7.30am to 2.30pm), people come “from far and wide” for a taste of the festive “camaraderie”.
cityoflondon.gov.uk
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Derwentwater, Keswick, Lake District
Even for the most ardent cold-water swimmer, this 11am fundraising Fancy Dress Dip is a “chilly challenge”, said The Telegraph. The best remedy for the cold? “Hot chocolate and cake” to take the sting out of the “bracing plunge”. You’ll need to book tickets in advance; extra donations welcome.
calvertlakes.org.uk
Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.
-
Why are micro-resolutions more likely to stick?
In the Spotlight These smaller, achievable goals could be the key to building lasting habits
-
What will happen in 2026? Predictions and events
In Depth The new year could bring peace in Ukraine or war in Venezuela, as Donald Trump prepares to host a highly politicised World Cup and Nasa returns to the Moon
-
Why is Trump’s alleged strike on Venezuela shrouded in so much secrecy?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Trump’s comments have raised more questions than answers about what his administration is doing in the Southern Hemisphere
-
Mermaiding: the underwater subculture on the rise
Under the Radar Cosplay meets fitness in an escapist fin-omenon that's making waves around the world
-
Get physical at these 8 hotels that feature 8 different sports
The Week Recommends After you check in, it's game time
-
Best spas around the UK
The Week Recommends Indulge yourself, and boost your wellbeing, with a visit designed to relax and rejuvenate
-
Properties of the week: houses for wild swimmers
The Week Recommends Featuring a Victorian villa on Loch Leven, a beach hut in Norfolk and a lakeside lodge in Cornwall
-
Wim Hof: the ‘Iceman’ touting cold exposure and conscious breathing
In the Spotlight The sexagenarian water fanatic stars in new BBC reality show
-
Best cold water swimming kit: six essential items
The Week Recommends Featuring breathable felt boots, goggles with anti-fog lenses and a thermal-lined suit
-
34 of the world’s best hotel swimming pools – in pictures
In Pictures From the Serengeti to Scotland, these stunning pools are one-of-a-kind
-
The Aquaman: in conversation with wild swimmer Ross Edgley
In Depth Edgley on his five-month record-breaking swim around Great Britain