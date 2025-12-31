The best spots for a New Year’s Day swim

It is nearly time to “don a woolly hat” and a wetsuit, and take an icy dip, said Nicole Carmichael in The Telegraph. After a food-heavy Christmas, charging into the open water could be just the “life-affirming” restart you need.

With over a million Brits belonging to outdoor swimming groups, a brisk swim in a lake, river or the sea is an increasingly popular way to start the year. As fun and invigorating as it is, cold water in cold weather can be a bit of a shock to the system, so it’s best to swim with others, and not attempt anything beyond your abilities – and, if you’re eyeing up a sea swim, do check the conditions carefully before venturing in.

From tranquil pools to historic harbours, these are the best spots for a New Year’s Day dip.

Broughty Ferry Harbour, Dundee

This is “the oldest festive swim” I know, taking place for more than “130 years and counting”, said Kate Rew in The Guardian. Run by the excellently named Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association, the New Year’s Day “dook” at 12pm is not for the faint of heart – “on occasion, ice has had to be smashed” before participants can enter the water. Numbers are limited, so be sure to register early, and note that "no mankinis” are allowed.

The River Cam, Cambridgeshire

Even in winter, you can “float through a dreamscape of vast meadows, low-hanging willow trees and smooth, arched bridges”, said Rosie Hewitson in Time Out. Head to any point along a two-mile stretch between Byron’s Pool and King’s Mill Weir for an “invigorating” dip. While there’s no officially organised event on New Year’s Day, you’re sure to find a “bunch of intrepid aquanauts” splashing about in the frosty waters.

If last New Year’s Day is anything to go by, you should brace yourself for thousands of swimmers, and many more watching from the shore, at 12.30pm, said Abbie Wightwick in Wales Online. Many come “ready to brave the water” in colourful costumes, from cartoon characters to princesses and sea creatures. To mark the dip’s 40th anniversary this year, organisers have chosen a “ruby” theme, inviting participants (you’ll need a ticket) to wear something red.

Hampstead Ponds, London

The ponds on Hampstead Heath have a “bucolic romance” about them, said Tasmin Waby in Lonely Planet. They are perhaps the capital’s “most storied swimming location” – and not just over the summer months. Though the Mixed Pond is closed over the winter, both the Ladies’ and Men’s ponds are open for business. With extended hours on New Year’s Day (7.30am to 2.30pm), people come “from far and wide” for a taste of the festive “camaraderie”.

Derwentwater, Keswick, Lake District

Even for the most ardent cold-water swimmer, this 11am fundraising Fancy Dress Dip is a “chilly challenge”, said The Telegraph. The best remedy for the cold? “Hot chocolate and cake” to take the sting out of the “bracing plunge”. You’ll need to book tickets in advance; extra donations welcome.

