Ariadne auf Naxos: a ‘rapturous’ Glyndebourne production

Stellar operatic performances from Rachel Willis-Sørensen and David Butt Philip

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Performers on top of a rock mid-song
‘Exciting singing’: Aline Wunderlin plays Zerbinetta (Aline Wunderlin), performing with The Comics
(Image credit: Tristram Kenton / Glyndebourne Productions Ltd.)

Christopher Nolan’s film adaptation of “The Odyssey” may promise “three hours of head-spinning storytelling”, said Neil Fisher in The Times. But “when it comes to immersive Greek myth, nothing beats Richard Strauss in full surround sound in the final 15 minutes of ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’”.

Written in 1912, the opera tells the story of the eponymous Cretan princess who is abandoned by Theseus on a desert island with only nymphs for company, before falling in love with the god Bacchus. She had mistaken him for Death, but “that’s not really important. What matters is the moment shortly before the end when you can hear Strauss push the throttle and fire up the engines, and we bathe in the power of a soaring tenor, ecstatic soprano and coruscating orchestra”. I have never heard this scene performed with such virtuosity as in Glyndebourne’s “rapturous” new production. Catch it if you can.

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