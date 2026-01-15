The Rivals: a ‘lively’ retelling of the 18th-century comedy

‘Slick and colourful’ new production of Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s first play is ‘thoroughly entertaining’

By
published
Image of Patricia Hodge on stage performing
Patricia Hodge is ‘ever-elegant’ as Mrs Malaprop
(Image credit: Ellie Kurttz / Orange Tree Theatre)

Director Tom Littler brings a “sparkier” version of Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s first play to life at the Orange Tree in Richmond, southwest London, said Heather Neill on The Arts Desk. With the “ever-elegant” Patricia Hodge taking on the role of Mrs Malaprop and the “skipping pace” of this rendition, there is “never a dull moment”.

Instead of the original story’s 1775 set-up, Littler takes the action to 1927. This updated setting allows for references to “cars and a telephone box” and also lets set designers Anett Black and Neil Irish conjure a “fantasy Twenties world” with “attractive gilded art deco friezes and colourful period costumes”.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

At the Orange Tree Theatre, London, until 24 January, then Theatre Royal Bath (27-31 January) and The Arts Theatre, Cambridge (3-7 February).

Deeya Sonalkar, The Week UK

Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.

Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸