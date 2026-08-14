The Silence of the Lambs: a ‘thrilling’ on-stage rendition of hit film

Nikolai Foster’s production encapsulates ‘extraordinarily dark world’ of ‘grisly tale’

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John Partridge as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs
‘Electrifying’: John Partridge as Hannibal Lecter
(Image credit: Curve Theatre)

Given the recent fashion for screen-to-stage adaptations, it was perhaps only a matter of time before someone turned their attention to Jonathan Demme’s hit film The Silence of the Lambs (1991), said Nick Ferris in The Telegraph. Scripted by the American playwright Gina Gionfriddo, and directed by Nikolai Foster at the Leicester Curve, this new production is not a full-throttle success. But it’s a “surprisingly tasty treat” even so, which feels primed for commercial success.

Like the film, it conjures an “extraordinarily dark world”, making good use of scary prosthetics and video projections without veering into “gothic-camp”. John Partridge is convincing as Hannibal Lecter (though less menacing than Anthony Hopkins); and Mollie Gallagher makes a creditable stage debut as a Jodie Foster-like Clarice Starling. Yet the standout turn here is from Sam Jackson who, as the serial killer Buffalo Bill, brilliantly captures “the psychopathic ability” to switch fluidly “between the banal and the obscene”.

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