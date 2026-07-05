A family adventure in the wilds of Colombia

‘Breathtakingly beautiful’ wilderness is made for exploration

By
Published
beach in Chocó
The ‘magical’ and ‘isolated’ area of Chocó on the Pacific Coast
(Image credit: Nestor Morales Moreno / Getty Images)

It’s 10 years since Colombia’s main insurgency ended, and the UK Foreign Office now deems many parts of the country safe for travel. These include some of the world’s most “breathtakingly beautiful” wilderness areas, said Kate Maxwell in the Financial Times, which were long protected from development by the conflict itself.

With two children aged nine and 11 – both lovers of outdoor adventures and animals – I wanted to arrange a two-week tour that took in some of the best, while also giving us time to see a city or two. And I had one other requirement besides: to see a wild capybara – the world’s largest rodent, which is currently “an unlikely tween icon”. Following a bicycle tour of central Bogotá, we flew to Yopal, to explore Los Llanos (“The Plains”), known as “the Serengeti of South America”. Our lodge, the Savanna Orinoquia, had seven thatched bungalows, each with a pool.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
The Week UK