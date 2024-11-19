5 convenient items to transform your airplane seat from ergonomic nightmare to comfortable throne
Gel cushions and inflatable travel pillows make a world of difference
Halfway through a long-haul flight, squished in economy, it may seem like there is no way this kind of experience could ever be comfortable. Think again. Inflatable foot and memory foam cushions are a few of the tricks you can have loaded into your carry-on bag for your next journey.
Everlasting Comfort memory foam seat cushion
This ventilated cushion is a pilot's secret weapon, making "sitting on a plane for hours on end a lot more comfortable," Travel and Leisure said. Made of gel-infused memory foam, its U shape "improves spinal alignment" and reduces pressure on the back, with the padding supporting your legs and bottom. The design also helps provide relief for those with sciatica and hip and joint pain. ($50, £39, Amazon)
Kashwere travel blanket
Prepare to get cozy. This super-soft chenille blanket is "warm and lightweight without being too heavy or drafty," Southern Living said. It also "doesn't shed" and can be thrown in the washing machine and dryer after your trip. Stick the blanket into its accompanying zippered carrying case, and you can use it as a pillow, too. ($94, £73.75, Amazon)
Kimiandy inflatable travel pillow
If you have a hard time sleeping on a plane, this inflatable pillow might make your snoozing dreams come true. Blow it up, put it on the tray table, then lean forward, placing your head and neck in the top section and arms in the center. The ergonomic, 45-degree design "keeps back pain (from incorrect posture) at bay," Refinery 29 said. This pillow is the "comfortable cradle you need while up in the air." ($21, £16.50, Amazon)
Nodpod gentle pressure sleep mask
Block out the cabin light and give your tired eyes some TLC with this soothing sleep mask. It drapes around the face and has no elastic, which "means extra comfort and no hair creases," The Strategist said. The mask is "smaller and infinitely more low profile than a travel pillow" and can be used on the plane to get a power nap and in your hotel when you want a good, uninterrupted night's sleep. ($34, £26.50, Amazon)
Sunany inflatable foot rest pillow
Say goodbye to dangling feet. Sunany's inflatable foot rest pillow weighs less than a pound and can be blown up to three different sizes, giving travelers of all heights the ability to comfortably kick up their tootsies. It is "similar to a poofy ottoman," Well + Good said, and helps improve circulation and takes the "pressure off your back and spine." Because it "inflates and deflates quickly," you can ready it right before boarding and easily stow it during landing. ($25, £19.50, Amazon)
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
