5 convenient items to transform your airplane seat from ergonomic nightmare to comfortable throne

Gel cushions and inflatable travel pillows make a world of difference

Photo collage of a travel cushion, a man using a travel pillow on an airplane, and a happy baby sleeping under a blanket on an airplane cot
Seat cushions; feet rests; blankets: These are your adaptable tools
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Halfway through a long-haul flight, squished in economy, it may seem like there is no way this kind of experience could ever be comfortable. Think again. Inflatable foot and memory foam cushions are a few of the tricks you can have loaded into your carry-on bag for your next journey.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸