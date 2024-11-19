5 convenient items to transform your airplane seat from ergonomic nightmare to comfortable throne

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Halfway through a long-haul flight, squished in economy, it may seem like there is no way this kind of experience could ever be comfortable. Think again. Inflatable foot and memory foam cushions are a few of the tricks you can have loaded into your carry-on bag for your next journey.

Everlasting Comfort memory foam seat cushion

A gel cushion provides much-needed extra support on a long flight (Image credit: Everlasting Comfort)

This ventilated cushion is a pilot's secret weapon, making "sitting on a plane for hours on end a lot more comfortable," Travel and Leisure said. Made of gel-infused memory foam, its U shape "improves spinal alignment" and reduces pressure on the back, with the padding supporting your legs and bottom. The design also helps provide relief for those with sciatica and hip and joint pain. ($50, £39, Amazon)

Kashwere travel blanket

The Kashwere blanket does double duty, as it can also be used as a pillow (Image credit: Kashwere)

Prepare to get cozy. This super-soft chenille blanket is "warm and lightweight without being too heavy or drafty," Southern Living said. It also "doesn't shed" and can be thrown in the washing machine and dryer after your trip. Stick the blanket into its accompanying zippered carrying case, and you can use it as a pillow, too. ($94, £73.75, Amazon)

Kimiandy inflatable travel pillow

Instead of leaning back in your seat to sleep, lean forward with this inflatable pillow (Image credit: Kimiandy)

If you have a hard time sleeping on a plane, this inflatable pillow might make your snoozing dreams come true. Blow it up, put it on the tray table, then lean forward, placing your head and neck in the top section and arms in the center. The ergonomic, 45-degree design "keeps back pain (from incorrect posture) at bay," Refinery 29 said. This pillow is the "comfortable cradle you need while up in the air." ($21, £16.50, Amazon)

Nodpod gentle pressure sleep mask

A weighted blanket for your eyes, this mask also blocks out the light (Image credit: Nodpod)

Block out the cabin light and give your tired eyes some TLC with this soothing sleep mask. It drapes around the face and has no elastic, which "means extra comfort and no hair creases," The Strategist said. The mask is "smaller and infinitely more low profile than a travel pillow" and can be used on the plane to get a power nap and in your hotel when you want a good, uninterrupted night's sleep. ($34, £26.50, Amazon)

This foot rest pillow inflates and deflates quickly (Image credit: Sunany)

Say goodbye to dangling feet. Sunany's inflatable foot rest pillow weighs less than a pound and can be blown up to three different sizes, giving travelers of all heights the ability to comfortably kick up their tootsies. It is "similar to a poofy ottoman," Well + Good said, and helps improve circulation and takes the "pressure off your back and spine." Because it "inflates and deflates quickly," you can ready it right before boarding and easily stow it during landing. ($25, £19.50, Amazon)