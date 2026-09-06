Bonding with belugas in Hudson Bay

The creatures are dubbed as ‘mischievous’ but they bring a ‘great sense of peace’

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A beluga whale swims in Hudson Bay, outside Churchill, northern Canada
These curious cetaceans are like ‘white-topped waves’ in the river
(Image credit: Olivier Morin / AFP / Getty Images)

A remote town of some 900 souls beside Hudson Bay in Canada, Churchill is known as the “polar bear capital of the world”. Every autumn, as the bay freezes, hundreds of these bears gather around it before heading out across the ice, and thousands of tourists come to see them. But Churchill also hosts another annual wildlife spectacle, said Oliver Smith in the Financial Times – one that attracts fewer visitors but is equally worth seeing.

Each summer, thousands of beluga whales migrate to the mouth of the Churchill River, to feed on small fish and nurse their young. These pale cetaceans, which grow up to 18ft long, look from a distance like countless “white-topped waves” in the river (which is more than a mile wide here), and visitors can safely kayak and paddleboard among them.

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