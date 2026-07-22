Four Seasons Hotel London Park Lane: a luxury stay in the heart of Mayfair

Expect stand-out service and tranquil rooms at this elegant hotel overlooking Hyde Park

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View from the terrace overlooking Hyde Park
Leafy Hyde Park is just across the road
(Image credit: Richard Gaston / Four Seasons Hotel London Park Lane)

Few people come to London looking to spend time within the confines of a hotel room. When one plans a stay, location is the ultimate deciding factor. Sirens and revving engines might feel unavoidable during a city visit, but not at this property overlooking Hyde Park. At Four Seasons Hotel Park Lane, you have the best of both worlds: the coveted postcode is in the middle of the action, but you also experience the pinnacle of comfort. That’s what makes it a cut above the rest.

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