Four Seasons Hotel London Park Lane: a luxury stay in the heart of Mayfair

Few people come to London looking to spend time within the confines of a hotel room. When one plans a stay, location is the ultimate deciding factor. Sirens and revving engines might feel unavoidable during a city visit, but not at this property overlooking Hyde Park. At Four Seasons Hotel Park Lane, you have the best of both worlds: the coveted postcode is in the middle of the action, but you also experience the pinnacle of comfort. That’s what makes it a cut above the rest.

Why stay here?

Rooms are decorated in a soothing colour palette (Image credit: Four Seasons Hotel London Park Lane)

The Four Seasons brand is synonymous with opulence. The property at Park Lane was honoured with the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award for the 14th year in a row in 2026. What makes the property special is the unmatched attention to detail in every element.

The recently refurbished suites are a testament to the hotel’s commitment to subtle decadence. If you are someone who likes flamboyance, this may not be to your taste. The delicate design doesn’t risk overstimulation. Brought to life through a partnership with London-based studio Interiors with Art, the décor features pared-back Art Deco influences and a soothing colour palette.

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With their wood panels, soft tones and carefully crafted furnishings, the suites create a more residential environment than most hotel dwellings. The Presidential Suite comes with an open dining area and a living room and, of course, an unmissable view of Hyde Park. My personal favourite touch was the in-room library, with a great collection of classics; I cosied up with “War and Peace” beside the fireplace.

There are also other suites to choose from, such as the Royal Terrace Suite with a spacious outdoor extension that’s perfect if you want to have visitors.

Eating and drinking

Pavyllon London offers a contemporary take on classic French dishes (Image credit: Four Seasons Hotel London Park Lane)

When it comes to holiday destinations, London has some of the most exciting restaurants to choose from. But the hotel provides a culinary experience so special that it should be on visitors’ bucket lists whether or not they are staying at the hotel.

The in-house restaurant Pavyllon London is a Michelin-starred establishment presided over by the world-famous chef Yannick Alléno. He holds a total of 18 Michelin stars across his 21 restaurants so it’s safe to say the man knows what he is doing.