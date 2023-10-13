Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa review: a slice of Italian serenity

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Relaxation and serenity are the two words that spring to mind when thinking of the beautiful setting of Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa, which is situated atop a plush hilltop in rural Italy.

Less than two hours away from Pisa, near the town of Barga in the Lucca countryside, the area is remote, but accessible, and perfect for a few days away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Why stay here?

Location is the real draw of this Marriott-owned property, with its stunning views over the breathtaking Tuscan vistas. Enter through an arch to see terracotta buildings with vines and Italian Cypress trees before walking up to the revolving doors that lead into the vast reception area that is the touchpoint for everywhere in the hotel.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Switch off from the world by sitting on the spacious terrace with a drink in hand, looking out across the swimming pool and fairy tale like scenery. With helpful staff and plenty of places to sit inside and out, the hotel feels like an oasis – ideal for genuine relaxation.

The hotel has 180 luxury rooms and suites (Image credit: Marriott)

Rooms and suites

There are no disappointing rooms at the Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa , with even the classic housing a king-sized bed and sporting a balcony overlooking the scenery below. The bathrooms are tiled in marble, and each has a shower and bidet. If you opt for one of the junior suites or larger, you'll also have a bath for another level of zen.

Sleek and sharp, the décor is clean in a familiar way that isn't all white tiles and modern lines – instead you'll find pine wood reminiscent of a ski chalet which runs throughout the entire resort.

La Veranda restaurant offers Italian and international cuisine (Image credit: Marriott)

Eating and drinking

There are a number of restaurants to choose from. La Veranda is the place to go for a more casual experience with pastas, meats and salads all available at lunch and dinner and a breakfast buffet full of fresh fruit, juices, cakes and pastries for your morning meal.

For a slightly more formal affair, Nour Lounge is a chic yet welcoming experience with small plates and wine tasting as well as beautiful cocktails that are perfect for sipping before your evening meal.

La Salette offers cooking class experiences which starts at a local market to pick up fresh ingredients before moving into a culinary class that covers authentic Italian dining.

What to do

Unless you have a car, there isn't too much in walking distance bar a small pizzeria at the very foot of the hill which takes around half an hour to walk to, so get comfortable and instead lean into the relaxing spaces the hotel has to offer.

There's a spa which offers all of the classic treatments from massages to facials as well as a well-stocked gym that has dumbbells and a couple of cardio machines, an indoor and outdoor pool and a relaxation room which, as you'd expect, looks out over the hills and is particularly beautiful in the rain.

The hotel has a beauty spa, heated indoor pool and seasonal outdoor pool (Image credit: Marriott)

The verdict

Easily accessible but far enough into the countryside that it feels like you've entered another world, Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa is a slice of serenity. With spacious rooms, a small but lovely spa and an indoor and outdoor pool to enjoy, it's a place that has you at its centre. Perhaps because walking anywhere of real note is a challenge, it means that there is no choice but to relax, enjoy the beautiful views, eat delicious food and indulge.

Olivia Perl was a guest of Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa. Double rooms start from £142 ($171), room only. Fly into Pisa or Florence international airport, about an hour's drive to the hotel. Via Giovanni Pascoli, Castelvecchio Pascoli, Barga, Lucca, Italy, 55051; marriott.com

Sign up for The Week’s Travel newsletter for destination inspiration and the latest news and trends.