The Suffolk: a cosy restaurant-with-rooms by the sea

Stay at an Aldeburgh bolthole that feels like an old friend's house

Dining room at The Suffolk.
A 'relaxed vibe': dining at The Suffolk
Set in the heart of Aldeburgh, The Suffolk, run by George Pell of former Soho institution L'Escargot, is billed as a restaurant with rooms. It definitely feels more like staying at an old friend's house than a hotel. Step through the historic arched doorway and you're greeted with a warm welcome. There is a cosy sitting room and a bar, leading to the 60-cover restaurant, and beyond to a private dining room that seats 24, plus there's a little roof terrace overlooking the sea. Dogs are welcome and there's a comfortable, relaxed vibe throughout.

Why stay here?

