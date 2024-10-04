TV to watch in October, from 'Disclaimer' and 'The Franchise'

An HBO comedy from the creator of 'Veep', a mystery from master filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón and a reboot of an '80s classic

Cate Blanchett stars in &#039;Disclaimer&#039; (2024), a new Apple TV+ series directed by Alfonso Cuarón
Cate Blanchett stars in 'Disclaimer' (2024), a new Apple TV+ series directed by Alfonso Cuarón
(Image credit: TCD / Prod.DB / Alamy)
Jump to category:
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
By
published

October is the best month of the year to spook yourself. But this month's television releases are not necessarily frightening in the traditional sense. Lots of things can be scary, including falling in love, having your secrets exposed or forging a new career late in life. October TV promises all this and more.

'Love is Blind' season 7 (Oct. 2)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Television Netflix Hbo Stephen King Cate Blanchett
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others. 

Latest
You might also like