The daily gossip: Olivia Munn apparently had a John Mulaney obsession for years, Target will no longer sell Chrissy Teigen's cookware, and more

Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom watch each other's backs

Could this be the best unexpected friendship since Legolas and Gimli? Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, Prince Harry explained that he keeps in touch with actor Orlando Bloom, who lives just down the road from the Sussexes, "because of the paparazzi." Said Harry, "He sent me a photograph which his security got of this long-haired guy with a beanie on, with his ear pods in, with his massive camera lying in the back of his 4x4 truck. A woman driving who did the peace sign sitting there as a distraction, and he is laid down in the back of this truck taking photographs of them out with their kid and whoever else is in that area." Good catch, Bloom, but that still only counts as one. [People]