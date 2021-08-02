Lindsey Graham says he has a mild case of COVID-19: 'I am very glad I was vaccinated'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be quarantining for 10 days as he recovers from mild symptoms, which he said are similar to those of a sinus infection.

Despite the diagnosis, Graham expressed relief that he had previously been vaccinated against the coronavirus. "I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination, I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse," the 66-year-old lawmaker tweeted, suggesting that his mild illness shows the shot did its job by significantly reducing his risk of severe disease.