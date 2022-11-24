38 things Donald Trump has said about Russia

Here are 38 things Donald Trump has said about President Biden:

On the Russo-Ukrainian War

"We have to be very smart and very nimble. We have to know what to say, what to do. And we are saying exactly the wrong thing. We'll end up in a World War III." [Oct. 9, 2022] "They actually taunted him, if you really look at it, our country and our so-called leadership taunted Putin. I would listen, I would say, you know, they're almost forcing him to go [into Ukraine] with what they're saying. The rhetoric was so dumb." [Oct. 9, 2022] "With potentially hundreds of thousands of people dying, we must demand the immediate negotiation of the peaceful end to the war in Ukraine, or we will end up in World War III, and there will be nothing left of our planet all because stupid people didn't have a clue." [Oct. 8, 2022] "It doesn't make sense that Russia and Ukraine aren't sitting down and working out some kind of an agreement. If they don't do it soon, there will be nothing left but death, destruction, and carnage." [Apr. 8, 2022] "And now add to that what's going on in Ukraine. That's a genocide." [Apr. 13, 2022] "Just when you thought it couldn't get worse, Joe Biden totally failed to deter Russia's disgraceful invasion of Ukraine. All of those people are dead. Putin's heinous attack on a proud and sovereign nation shocks the conscience of every person of goodwill." [Mar. 28, 2022] "You say, what's the purpose of this? They had a country. You could see it was a country where there was a lot of love, and we're doing it because, you know, somebody wants to make his country larger, or he wants to put it back the way it was when actually it didn't work very well." [Mar. 15, 2022] "I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius.' Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that's wonderful. I said, 'How smart is that?' And he's going to go in and be a peacekeeper." [Feb. 24, 2022]

On Russian President Vladamir Putin

On Russia interfering with U.S. elections.

"I'm very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election. Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don't want Trump!" [Jul. 24, 2018] "I have felt very strongly that while Russia's actions had no impact at all on the outcome of the election, let me be totally clear in saying … that I accept our American intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place." [Jul. 17, 2018] "I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today." [Jul. 16, 2018] "My people came to me, [Director of National Intelligence] Dan Coats came to me, some others, they said they think it's Russia. I have President Putin. He just said it's not Russia. I will say this, I don't see any reason why it would be." [Jul. 16, 2018] "In a key sentence in my remarks, I said the word 'would' instead of 'wouldn't.' The sentence should have been: 'I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia. Sort of a double negative." [Jul. 17, 2018] "Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong - no collusion!" [Feb. 16, 2018] "I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I've already given my opinion." [Jul. 9, 2017] "The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer-funded charade end?" [May 8, 2017] "By the way, if Russia was working so hard on the 2016 Election, it all took place during the Obama Admin. Why didn't they stop them?" [Jun. 22, 2017] "Russia talk is FAKE NEWS put out by the Dems and played up by the media in order to mask the big election defeat and the illegal leaks!" [Feb. 26, 2017]

On whether he was a Russian agent

"I never worked for Russia … Not only did I never work for Russia, I think it's a disgrace that you even ask that question because it's a whole big fat hoax. It's just a hoax." [Jan.14, 2019]

On U.S.-Russia relations