Manhattan DA's office says it won't be 'intimidated' by 'attempts to undermine the justice process'

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office responded to demands from House Republicans for documents related to its probe of former President Donald Trump, saying it "will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process, nor will we let baseless accusations deter us from fairly applying the law."

In a statement released Tuesday, a spokesperson for Bragg said that "in every prosecution, we follow the law without fear or favor to uncover the truth. Our skilled, honest, and dedicated lawyers remain hard at work."

House Republicans have been trying to get ahead of a possible indictment of Trump in connection with a 2016 hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with Trump. On Monday, Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, James Comer of Kentucky, and Bryan Steil of Wisconsin sent a letter to Bragg, demanding all documents from the Trump probe and accusing Bragg of engaging in "an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority."

On Saturday, Trump claimed on his Truth Social account that he would be arrested on Tuesday (which has not happened), and encouraged his supporters to "protest, take our nation back!" In response, Bragg sent a memo to staff telling them their safety was a "top priority" and any "specific or credible threats" against the district attorney's office will be investigated.