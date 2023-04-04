Arraignment day brings the Trump circus to town

Former President Donald Trump arrived at a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday to be arraigned for his role in allegedly falsifying business records as part of a coverup of hush money payments made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels. His appearance — the first-ever instance of a former president facing criminal charges — follows a series of bombastic statements made by Trump against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, presiding Judge Juan Merchan, and a host of other perceived antagonists and political irritants.

In keeping with the same sense of bombast modeled by Trump in his social media preamble to Tuesday's arraignment, protesters and revelers alike spent the day celebrating and denouncing the former president outside the courthouse. The scrum helped return the former president to the spot where he's most comfortable operating: at the center of everyone's attention. Serious legal jeopardy notwithstanding, Trump has managed to leverage his pre-and-post arraignment appearance into a pseudo-campaign rally to energize his base, replete with fodder for a new round of lucrative fundraising. And although Trump was uncharacteristically demure during the arraignment itself, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, the overall atmosphere of the day — which Trump himself helped stoke — was hyperbolic and electric.

The circus

Even before Trump arrived at the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, the mood was set by a series of appearances from two high-profile congressional Republicans: Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), and George Santos (N.Y.), each of whom briefly lent their support to the indicted former president before quickly leaving the scene to choruses of boos.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: "Mayor Adams...you send your henchmen down here to commit assault against people by making loud noises." pic.twitter.com/5MPuhbAfCH — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) April 4, 2023

Greene also bookended her reportedly un-permitted rally with an interview with the pro-Trump Right Side Broadcasting Network, presenting the former president as having joined "some of the most incredible people in history" who had been arrested, including South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, and Jesus Christ.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA): “Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered.” pic.twitter.com/dSOeHvRnDE — The Recount (@therecount) April 4, 2023

Massing on either side of barricades set to keep the dueling pro-and-anti-Trump rallies separate, supporters and detractors of the former president argued and cheered, while an enormous media presence swarmed the proceedings, adding to the free-wheeling circuslike atmosphere.

Cosplay armored truck with a Trump Punisher logo has been circling the courthouse for a bit. Just a camo-skinned truck but it is great ROI on the attention the driver ordered. pic.twitter.com/SQdyQ0Whse — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 4, 2023

This guy rollerblading as he spins a basketball on top of a flag is among the most incredible things I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/ml7d9J4C30 — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 4, 2023

Writing in The New Yorker, Clare Malone highlighted the challenge that came with framing Tuesday's historic proceedings, given the pre-existing dynamics of Trump fatigue and hyperbolic sentiment, pointing out that "The Manhattan grand jury's indictment is a complex story, and an early test of whether the media has learned any lessons about how to healthily metabolize a Trump news cycle."

Trump as ringmaster

"In the short term," longtime Trump campaign pollster John McLaughlin told Real Clear Politics ahead of Tuesday's arraignment, "this is really helping us in the primary."