The biggest 2022 gubernatorial races

The midterms are only a month away, and all eyes are on Congress, where Democrats are battling to maintain control of both the House and the Senate. But a number of consequential contests are unfolding off Capitol Hill, too — gubernatorial match-ups, namely — and you won't want to miss a minute of 'em. To help catch you up, here is a look at where a few of the biggest gubernatorial races stand: Texas: Abbott v. O'Rourke Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) was initially favored to prevail against challenger Beto O'Rourke … and it seems he still is. Though his advantage has narrowed since the beginning of the year (per reporting from FiveThirtyEight), a Quinnipiac University poll released Sept. 28 estimates Abbott with a 7-point lead over his Democratic opponent. Intraparty support for each candidate is strong: 96 percent of Republicans back Abbott, and 96 percent of Democrats want O'Rourke. Among independents, however, "53 percent support Abbott, while 46 percent support O'Rourke." Further, almost all likely voters surveyed said they've made up their minds as to how they'll vote. "The race for the top job in Austin leans toward Abbott, who has very strong support from white Texans, particularly white men, while O'Rourke has overwhelming appeal among Black voters and strong support among young voters," explained Quinnipiac Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. Recent polling from the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation supports Quinnipiac's findings — per its Sept. 25 report, Abbott holds a 7-point lead over O'Rourke. "Abbott enjoys a nearly two-to-one advantage over O 'Rourke among white voters (63 percent to 33 percent) and a 79 percent to 16 percent advantage among Black voters," the foundation detailed. "Support is more equal among Hispanic voters," 53 percent of whom "intend to vote for O'Rourke and 39 percent for Abbott." As of Sept. 30, RealClearPolitics also reported an 8-point polling average in favor of Abbott.

As for top issues in the Pennsylvania contest, 40 percent of adults cited inflation as being at the forefront of their minds, per the Marist poll. After that came preserving democracy (29 percent), abortion (16 percent), immigration (7 percent), and health care (7 percent). Most Republicans (56 percent) are concerned about inflation while preserving democracy ranks as the top issue for Democrats. Marist Poll interviewed 1,356 adults (1,242 registered voters, 1,043 of whom definitely plan to vote) from Sept. 19-22. Results for each subset have a margin of error of +/- 3.3, 3.5, and 3.8 percentage points, respectively. Muhlenberg College/Morning Call surveyed 420 likely voters from Sept. 13-16. Results have a margin of error of +/- 6 percent. Georgia: Kemp v. Abrams It's the rematch of a lifetime — or, at the very least, of 2022. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams are at it again after their 2018 battle royale ended in a Kemp victory, much to Abrams' chagrin. Though lacking some of the drama and extremism coloring other gubernatorial contests, the Georgia race is nonetheless one to watch, if only to see how these storied opponents fare. At the moment, it seems Kemp is in the lead — though the race is tight, per a Sept. 28 Monmouth University poll. According to Monmouth, about half of potential voters say they will definitely (34 percent) or probably (15 percent) vote for Kemp, while 33 and 12 percent said the same of Abrams. That said, "more Georgia voters have definitely ruled out voting for Abrams (46 percent) than say the same about Kemp (37 percent)." Further, though Abrams enjoys a bit more backing among her Democratic base, "her potential support appears to be capped at a lower level than Kemp," said Monmouth University Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray. And though "some election conspiracists may still hold a grudge against Kemp for not stepping in to overturn the 2020 result," Murray continued, " … they'll still vote for him over Abrams." It's also worth noting that the landscape in Georgia is significantly different than it was in 2018. For instance, as highlighted by The Washington Post, certain "anti-Trump fervor" in the state has dissipated; rather, "it's Republicans who are eager to register their displeasure with [Biden's] policies," perhaps bolstering GOP turnout. At the same time, however, Democrats have enjoyed significant victories as of late, including in the 2020 election and the runoffs in early 2021. "Knowing that you can win in a state like Georgia when you've been told that you can't is very motivating for Democrats in the state," senior Abrams campaign adviser Seth Bringman told the Post. As of Sept. 29, the non-partisan Cook Political Report had classified the state's gubernatorial race as "lean Republican."