Elon Musk's new 'Master Plan' for Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to the stage at the company's latest Investor Day to announce his newest "Master Plan" for the electric-car company, but it left investors cold. Here's everything you need to know:

What is the plan?

Musk's master plan seems surprisingly short on car-related information. While the company did announce it would be building a new factory in Mexico and teased that there may be a new car on the horizon, Musk's "presentations failed to break much new ground," according to The Washington Post. Spectators were at least hoping for "major product updates, like with [Tesla's] long-awaited Cybertruck," NPR says.

Musk explained some advancements to Tesla's manufacturing process without offering many specifics. He plans to have the front and back of the car assembled separately, which will supposedly halve the production costs, NPR reports.

The main focus of Musk's presentation, though, was moving the world away from fossil fuels and towards sustainable energy. "I really want today to be not only about investors who own Tesla stock but anyone who is an investor in Earth," Musk said. "Earth can move to a sustainable economy and will do so in your lifetime."

He emphasized how Tesla would play an active role in "re-powering the grid with renewable fuels," CNBC writes. Musk pushed his goal of a "fully sustainable Earth," but this "appeared to have little to do with Tesla directly," the Post adds.

Musk said new Tesla vehicles will not use rare earth materials. That's "good for a company that has always touted its green credentials," NPR says, "but Wall Street would have preferred a new car."

What was the reaction?

The plan didn't go over well with investors. Tesla's stock price dropped "markedly." "The markets were primed for a big announcement, perhaps on something like a more affordable new model," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, tells Reuters. Analyst at Wells Fargo Colin Langan adds: "The timeline and cost details were limited, and the event lacked a Tesla-like surprise."