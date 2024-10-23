How British lakes and rivers became sewage dumps

Investigation has found illegal dumping in 'Britain's natural treasure'

Photo collage of a pipe pouring sewage into a vintage postcard of Lake Windermere
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

The "jewel in the crown" of the Lake District National Park, is "being used as an open sewer", in the words of one anti-pollution campaigner, as a BBC investigation revealed that, between 2021 and 2023, United Utilities illegally dumped more than 143 million litres of raw sewage into Lake Windermere.

Although wastewater is usually sent to a sewage treatment works, water companies are allowed to release untreated sewage at designated times when heavy rainfall threatens to overwhelm capacity and risk homes being flooded.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

