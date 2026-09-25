How will the super El Niño affect the UK?

Britain could face a long, wet and wild winter, as well as higher prices on supermarket shelves

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Photo collage of a person holding on to an umbrella buffeted by the wind, currents and isobaric lines
While the UK will be spared the most direct and deadly effects of El Niño, it will feel the global ripple effects of its devastating impact
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The global impact of the upcoming “super El Niño” weather event is stark: latest estimates suggest more than 450,000 people will die, overwhelmingly in the global south, as a direct result of heatwaves. Extreme weather linked to the climate phenomenon, such as wildfires and flooding, is expected to take yet more lives.

While the UK will be spared the most direct and deadly effects of El Niño, it will feel the global ripple effects of its devastating impact.

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Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

Rebecca Messina is the deputy editor of The Week's UK digital team. She first joined The Week in 2015 as an editorial assistant, later becoming a staff writer and then deputy news editor, and was also a founding panellist on "The Week Unwrapped" podcast. In 2019, she became digital editor on lifestyle magazines in Bristol, in which role she oversaw the launch of interiors website YourHomeStyle.uk, before returning to The Week in 2024.