The next James Bond: Everything we know

When it comes to casting the next 007, could the name be Johnson ... Aaron Taylor-Johnson? It's been more than a year-and-a-half since Daniel Craig drank his final martini as James Bond in "No Time to Die," leaving fans anxious for news about who will step into those big shoes. In recent months, we've learned more about what producers may be looking for, and one actor has emerged as an early frontrunner. Meanwhile, some fan favorites have bowed out of consideration. Skip advert Here's all the latest news about the next Bond coming at you faster than you can say "shaken, not stirred." The actor will likely be in their 30s Daniel Craig was 38 when he debuted as James Bond, and it sounds like producers will be looking for another thirty-something for his successor. "We've tried looking at younger people in the past," producer Michael G. Wilson explained, per Deadline. "But trying to visualize it doesn't work. Remember, Bond's already a veteran. He's had some experience. ... That's why it works for a thirty-something." Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams similarly told Radio Times that although younger actors have been considered to play Bond before, they didn't have "the gravitas" necessary. If Bond should be in his 30s, this would rule out several actors fans have suggested, including Tom Holland (26), Henry Cavill (40), and Tom Hardy (45). The actor won't be a woman, but could be a person of color Producers have definitively ruled out the possibility of gender-swapping the role by casting a woman as Bond, so Lashana Lynch's female 007 in "No Time to Die" may be the closest fans get. "I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters," Bond producer Barbara Broccoli told Variety. "I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."

Broccoli did, however, confirm Bond doesn't have to be played by a white actor, telling Variety, "He can be of any color." The actor 'should be British' Broccoli also told The Hollywood Reporter the actor who plays Bond "should be British." That might go without saying, but it would rule out some other potential contenders — including Dwayne Johnson, who, believe it or not, has expressed interest in the role. The Rock noted to Esquire his grandfather played a Bond villain in "You Only Live Twice" before adding, "I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond." Sorry, Dwayne: It looks like you won't have a chance to change the hierarchy of power in the Bond universe. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is rumored to be a frontrunner In November 2022, The Sun claimed "Bullet Train" star Aaron Taylor-Johnson had become a "surprise frontrunner" for the role after taking part in a "top-secret screen test." Producer Barbara Broccoli reportedly "loved" the 32-year-old actor. He didn't deny the rumors in an interview with Vanity Fair, calling them "flattering." Puck's Matthew Belloni confirmed these rumors "are true," adding that Taylor-Johnson "sat with producer Barbara Broccoli, and the meeting went well." Idris Elba took himself out of the running Fans have often suggested "Luther" star Idris Elba for the role, but that ship may have sailed given the actor is 50, making him only five years younger than Craig is now. Producers are also looking for a 10-to-12-year commitment from their star, so he would be in his 60s by his final film. Elba has also taken himself out of the running. Skip advert "I'm not going to be that guy," he told The Associated Press. "When I look in the mirror, I don't see James Bond," he also told The Wall Street Journal. Taron Egerton claimed 'they've already got someone' Another fan favorite is 33-year-old Taron Egerton, who has experience leading a spy franchise as Eggsy in the "Kingsman" films. But Egerton told The Telegraph he doesn't believe he's "the right choice" for the role. "You have to be consistently statuesque to be that guy," he said. "And that's something that I am still striving for. I've always struggled with my weight." Egerton also claimed in an interview with Total Film that producers have someone else in mind. "I think they've already got someone, and it's not me," he said. But it was unclear if that was just speculation, as he noted he's "never been a part of the conversations." He may have simply been referring to the Aaron Taylor-Johnson rumors. Richard Madden and Regé-Jean Page have also had their names floated Richard Madden has been rumored as a possible Bond contender even before Craig exited the role, and he recently seemed to play into the speculation via an Instagram video of himself drinking martinis with his "Citadel" co-star Stanley Tucci. One fan commented, "New Bond and Q?!" In 2021, betting odds from Ladbrokes had the 36-year-old actor in the top position, knocking off Tom Hardy. Madden told British GQ in 2018 he's "more than flattered" to be in the conversation but added that he doesn't "want to curse anything by saying anything."