Fox News hosts are now asking different COVID vaccine questions

After months of continued skepticism, Fox News is now asking different questions of the COVID-19 vaccines. Instead of criticizing the vaccine for its lack of full FDA approval and purportedly hastened development, some network personalities are now focusing on whether that approval, which for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived Monday, was rushed.

Pfizer's Comirnaty is the "first vaccine to get that full approval, and in record time, too. That has critics asking if the process was rushed. Was it?" asked host Dana Perino during a segment on Monday.

However, after former Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Admiral Brett Giroir lauded the vaccine's official endorsement, Fox's Bill Hemmer then, almost in contrast to Perino, asked "What took so long?"

Fox News on FDA's approval of Pfizer vaccine: Was it rushed? *40 seconds pass* What took so long? pic.twitter.com/Id8NVmXKzI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2021

