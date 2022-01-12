3 cheers for the pig man

It may not always feel like it, but we live in an age of miracles. The most recent: the first successful transplant of a heart from a non-human mammal to a human being.

This was not the first successful xenotransplantation of a working organ. Last year saw the first successful transplant of a genetically-modified pig's kidney into a human being. But the recipient, in that case, was also a donor, someone who was legally dead and who had offered his organs for donation. Since these proved unusable, his family instead donated his entire body for research purposes to receive the pig kidney to study whether it would be rejected.

Last week's operation took the prospects for such surgeries a giant step further. David Bennett Sr., a man with life-threatening heart disease, did not qualify for a human heart transplant. So he was offered an experimental operation that gave him a heart from a genetically-altered pig. So far, the operation has been a success, and if that continues to be the case, then it is reasonable to hope for a solution to the ongoing shortage of organs, and a major leap forward for human longevity and health.

You'd think everyone would rejoice at the thought. But I suspect not everyone will.

What makes this kind of xenotransplantation possible is the rapidly advancing science of genetic manipulation. The pig whose heart was implanted into Bennett had been modified in multiple ways to prevent its organs from being rejected by a human recipient, including by having several human genes inserted into its genome. That kind of blurring of the lines between human and non-human is something that I can recall ringing alarm bells in a certain corner of the religious right more than two decades ago:

On Thursday, Oct. 5, [2000], it was revealed that biotechnology researchers had successfully created a hybrid of a human being and a pig. A man-pig. A pig-man. The reality is so unspeakable, the words themselves don't want to go together. … The elimination of the human race has loomed into clear sight at last.

The quote is from an essay by Jody Bottom called "The Pig Man Cometh." The particulars of that 2000 experiment were radically different from the ones that made it possible to save David Bennett's life last week — they involved the insertion of nuclei from a human fetus into a pig's egg cells, not the editing of an animal's genome to insert human genes. But research into such "chimeras" that combine human and animal cells continues, and the visceral horror Bottom evinced was widely enough shared that their prohibition was part of President George W. Bush's second term agenda and was attempted again only last year.