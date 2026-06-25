‘Abysmally inadequate’ maternity care laid bare in Nottingham

Donna Ockenden found that babies and mothers died after ‘systemic’ failings

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Sarah and Jack Hawkins at a press conference in Nottingham following the publication of Ockenden’s report into maternity care
Sarah and Jack Hawkins, whose daughter Harriet died in the Nottingham hospital, want Ockenden’s findings treated ‘with utmost seriousness’
(Image credit: Jacob King / PA Images / Alamy)

“You can kill children in this country,” said doctor and grieving father Jack Hawkins in The Times last year. “As long as you do it in an NHS institution, you can go back to work the next day.”

His words are felt all the more keenly now, after an official review has found that hundreds of mothers and babies died or suffered potentially avoidable harm because of “long-standing and deeply embedded systemic failures” at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. On publication of the Ockenden Report yesterday, Hawkins, whose daughter Harriet died just before birth at Nottingham City Hospital in 2016, said its findings “must be treated with the utmost seriousness”.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 