Mpox: how dangerous is new health emergency?

Spread of potentially deadly sub-variant more like early days of HIV than Covid, say scientists

The new Clade 1b sub-variant has a fatality rate much higher than Covid-19
Mpox has been declared a global public health emergency with scientists claiming the latest outbreak, which has now spread from Africa to Europe and Asia, more closely resembles the early days of HIV than Covid-19.

Known as monkeypox until it was renamed by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2022 after complaints it was misleading as well as "racist and stigmatising", mpox is a viral disease related to smallpox. It causes flu-like symptoms and skin blisters across the body.

