Rapamycin: the popular drug for longevity among biohackers

Living longer may be getting easier

Rapamycin is gaining popularity as an anti-aging drug
Devika Rao, The Week US
Rapamycin is a drug used to suppress the immune system in transplant patients, but scientists have found that it may have another use. The drug has been shown to have anti-aging properties, despite no official research being done on humans as of yet. Researchers are now looking to investigate the drug and determine whether it could be officially employed to treat some of the natural symptoms of aging. 

A purpose beyond prescribed

Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

