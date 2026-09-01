School dinners are about to get even healthier

A ‘shocking’ recent report found that three-quarters of secondary schools are already flouting guidelines – as new government rules tighten them further

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An aerial view of two cafeteria trays containing food items including fruit, wraps and a muffin
More than half of secondary schools are selling products with high levels of fat, sugar or salt
(Image credit: SolStock / Getty Images)

Three-quarters of secondary schools in England are breaking healthy eating rules on the food being offered to pupils, according to a report from a charity set up by the chef Jamie Oliver. Bite Back said it discovered “alarming” and “shocking” breaches of school food standards at nearly 400 schools, said The Guardian.

What rules are being flouted?

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 