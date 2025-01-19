The problems with the current social care system

The question of how to pay for adult social care is perhaps the greatest unresolved policy issue of our time

An estimated one in seven adults over 65 face lifetime care costs of more than £100,000
Adult social care covers a large range of services given to the frail and disabled, from home visits to end-of-life care.

The sector employs 1.6 million people in England (about the same as the NHS). There are many concerns about the sector: staff shortages, low pay, rising costs, poor conditions, patchy quality etc. But with a rapidly ageing society, the main area of worry is old-age care, and how to pay for it.

