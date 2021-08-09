Biden welcomes DOJ commitment to review 9/11 documents previously under wraps

President Biden on Monday released a statement saying he welcomes the Justice Department's filing, "which commits to conducting a fresh review of documents" related to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks "where the government has previously asserted priveleges."

Biden on 9/11-related documents: "I welcome the Department of Justice’s filing today, which commits to conducting a fresh review of documents where the government has previously asserted privileges, and to doing so as quickly as possible." pic.twitter.com/8MfWIrJ2UJ — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) August 9, 2021

The remarks come after more 1,600 people affected by 9/11, including victims' family members, signed a letter asking Biden not to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks at Ground Zero in New York next month if the administration did not release related classified documents and information.

One of the signees, Brett Eagleston, whose father was killed in the attack on the World Trade Center, specifically told CNN on Friday that the group wants to whether the documents reveal any information on the alleged role of the Saudi Arabian government.