Biden: The U.S. does not trust the Taliban, but is 'counting on' their self-interest

President Biden offered his condolences to the families of the U.S. troops and Afghan civilians who lost their lives in the attack on Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan on Thursday, and condemned the back-to-back bombing for which terrorist group ISIS-K has claimed responsibility.

He also clarified that while the U.S. may be negotiating and working with the Taliban to secure the perimeter of the airport, "No one trusts them" — the U.S. is simply capitalizing on the mutual interest it shares with the militant group, which is that ISIS-K "does not metastasize beyond what it is," and the U.S. leaves the country as scheduled.

REPORTER: Do you feel like there was a mistake made [having the Taliban secure the airport perimeter]? BIDEN: No, I don’t…it is in the interest…of the Taliban, that in fact ISIS-K does not metastasize beyond what it is…it's in their interest that we are able to leave on time. pic.twitter.com/0pcwn7k2yC — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) August 26, 2021

"We're just counting on their self-interest to continue to generate their activities, and it's in their self-interest that we leave when we said and that we get as many people out as we can," Biden explained.

He continued, "It's not a matter of trust, it's a matter of mutual self-interest."