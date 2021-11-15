Kamala Harris is almost skipped, and 5 other notable moments from today's infrastructure bill signing

It wouldn't be an important day in American government without a few moments toeing the line between funny and awkward, and Monday's infrastructure bill signing was certainly no exception.

For starters, the announcer at the event appeared to mispronounce Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) last name, adding an "er" where there is supposed to be a "u."

Chuck Schumer was announced as what sounded like "Chuck Shermer" at this bill signing — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) November 15, 2021

That same announcer was then 0-2 after failing to introduce Vice President Kamala Harris for her remarks, instead announcing Heather Kurtenbach, director of Seattle's Iron Workers Local 86, who was scheduled to speak immediately following.

Announcer: “Please welcome Heather Kurtenbach” Kamala Harris: “In a moment.” pic.twitter.com/oLo2R4NArY — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 15, 2021

When President Biden was finally up, some thought it odd he issued such a warm embrace of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), a moderate who's managed to wield outsize influence over both the infrastructure and Build Back Better agenda negotiations.

Biden gives a shout-out to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema while signing the infrastructure bill and he thanks Mitch McConnell for voting for it and telling Americans how important it is. pic.twitter.com/xEMLmR9TVn — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 15, 2021

Others suspected Biden was trying to court Sinema, whose vote he will need for Democrats' spending package to pass a 50-50 Senate.

Biden is working to get Sinema’s vote on Build Back Better. So this is an altogether sensible political move. https://t.co/Nu07yS1hg5 — Robert Shrum (@BobShrum) November 15, 2021

The president also joked that second gentleman Doug Emhoff is actually first lady Jill Biden's "second husband" ...

“Our First Lady and our…second husband — no I’m joking!” President Biden says, thanking his wife Jill and Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff. “These guys travel all over the country together, I’m getting worried, you know! Doug’s one hell of a lawyer besides." — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 15, 2021

... and poked fun at event attendee and infrastructure negotiator Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) after calling him a "helluva good guy," noting such a Biden endorsement couldn't hurt the senator since he's not running again.

“Senator Rob Portman is a really helluva good guy. I’m not hurting you, Rob, because I know you’re not running again," President Biden says of Ohio's Republican senator. "That’s the only reason I’m saying it. But you are a helluva good guy.” #OHSen pic.twitter.com/rlEoxjGrbI — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) November 15, 2021

And last but certainly not least, when the bill was finally signed, Republican Rep. Don Young of Alaska — Alaska! — mused he "damn near froze to death" while waiting for Biden to wrap up. Capitol Hill really does change a man.