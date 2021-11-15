RIP Infrastructure week
Kamala Harris is almost skipped, and 5 other notable moments from today's infrastructure bill signing
It wouldn't be an important day in American government without a few moments toeing the line between funny and awkward, and Monday's infrastructure bill signing was certainly no exception.
For starters, the announcer at the event appeared to mispronounce Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) last name, adding an "er" where there is supposed to be a "u."
That same announcer was then 0-2 after failing to introduce Vice President Kamala Harris for her remarks, instead announcing Heather Kurtenbach, director of Seattle's Iron Workers Local 86, who was scheduled to speak immediately following.
When President Biden was finally up, some thought it odd he issued such a warm embrace of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), a moderate who's managed to wield outsize influence over both the infrastructure and Build Back Better agenda negotiations.
Others suspected Biden was trying to court Sinema, whose vote he will need for Democrats' spending package to pass a 50-50 Senate.
The president also joked that second gentleman Doug Emhoff is actually first lady Jill Biden's "second husband" ...
... and poked fun at event attendee and infrastructure negotiator Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) after calling him a "helluva good guy," noting such a Biden endorsement couldn't hurt the senator since he's not running again.
And last but certainly not least, when the bill was finally signed, Republican Rep. Don Young of Alaska — Alaska! — mused he "damn near froze to death" while waiting for Biden to wrap up. Capitol Hill really does change a man.