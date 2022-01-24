Biden will speak with European leaders Monday afternoon regarding Russia, Ukraine

President Biden will speak with European leaders Monday afternoon regarding the ongoing situation between Ukraine and Russia, the White House announced Monday.

The White House announces President Biden will hold a video call in the Situation Room today with leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, NATO and the EU as he's in the final stages of identifying specific military units to possibly send to Eastern Europe. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 24, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson are among those slated to appear on the video meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

"In the afternoon, the president will hold a secure video call with European leaders as part of our close consultation and coordination with our transatlantic allies and partners in response to Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's borders," the announcement read. The call, to be held in the Situation Room, will be closed press.

POTUS will hold a call with European leaders on Ukraine this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/jKUJkOu7Nq — annmarie hordern (@annmarie) January 24, 2022

Also on Monday, NATO announced it would be placing security forces on standby with the aim of deterring a Russian-led invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine is not a NATO member, but would like to be, much to Russian President Vladimir Putin's dismay. Russia has repeatedly insisted it has no plans to infiltrate Ukraine, though Western powers have a hard time believing that to be true.

In response to rising tensions, the U.K. also recently followed the U.S.' lead and sent certain embassy staff home from Kyiv.