Kanye West reportedly had 'some sort of wedding ceremony'

Do Ye take this woman?

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, recently had "some sort of wedding ceremony," TMZ reports. The secret ceremony was held with Bianca Censori, a woman who has reportedly served as an architectural designer at Yeezy for years. Ye was recently spotted dining with her.

TMZ's sources said the two do not appear to have made their marriage legal by obtaining a certificate, but despite this, the rapper has been seen wearing a wedding ring. He released a song named after Censori, "Censori Overload," in December.

Ye was married to Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children, from 2014 until she filed for divorce in February 2021. After a drawn-out legal battle, during which Ye went through multiple lawyers, the divorce was finalized in November 2022. Ye has repeatedly criticized Kardashian over issues related to custody of their children, and they reportedly agreed to joint custody in a divorce settlement.

Ye has made headlines in recent months for his string of shocking antisemitic comments, which included the rapper repeatedly professing his admiration for Adolf Hitler on Alex Jones' show. Since then, he has been maintaining a low profile. In December, The Sun reported the rapper's former business manager has been trying to track him down to serve him with a lawsuit but has been unable to do so, partially due to "difficulty confirming" his "best current address."

On Thursday, TMZ reported Ye was spotted dining with Censori at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, and the report suggested this may be where he is now living.