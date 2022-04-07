Why did multiple Republican senators vote against Jackson from the cloakroom?

If you were watching Thursday afternoon's vote for the newly-confirmed Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, you may have noticed a few GOP senators missing from the room, as well as a curious delay caused by one of them.

Specifically, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), and Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) reportedly voted from the Republican cloakroom rather than the Senate floor, while Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) remained noticeably absent. Once Paul surfaced after roughly 15 minutes, he cast his vote from the cloakroom, as well.

So why were none of these lawmakers in the room with their colleagues? Apparently, it had something to do with the Senate dress code.

Neither Graham nor Paul was wearing attire proper enough for the chamber (i.e. a tie), so they were both unable to enter. According to New Republic's Grace Segers, Graham was wearing a blue polo and a blazer when he poked his head in from the cloakroom door to give his "thumbs down" vote. When Paul eventually did the same, Segers says the senator was wearing a green windbreaker.

Per a report from Fox News' Chad Pergram, Inhofe voted the same way as Graham for the same clothing-related reasons.

Moran also reportedly voted from the cloakroom, though it's unclear if that was due to dress code.

The lawmakers' lack of formal attire might perhaps have something to do with the two-week Senate recess now in session ... but it's not as though Thursday's vote wasn't a highly-publicized, highly-anticipated event. It's also still at this moment unclear where Paul was or what he was doing when he delayed the vote.

But what's perhaps even more curious about all of this is that Graham was said to have been wearing a tie at a press conference earlier in the day, reports CNN's John Harwood. Does that mean he took it off before the vote? The drama!