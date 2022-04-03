Authorities searching for suspects in Sacramento shooting that left 6 dead

Police in Sacramento, California, are looking for several suspects in a mass shooting that happened early Sunday morning in a downtown entertainment district. Six people were killed in the shooting and 12 others were injured.

The shooting took place around 2 a.m., about two blocks northwest of the state Capitol in an area with numerous bars and nightclubs. Police said an unidentified person pulled up in a car on 10th Street and started shooting into a crowd of people, before taking off. A second person also fired a gun, police said, and they are working to determine whether this person was in the car or part of the crowd.

"This is a really complex and complicated scene," Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester said on Sunday afternoon. "And there is a process and what we want to do is make sure that this investigation is completed thoroughly and accurately, because we do want to see the perpetrators of this crime brought to justice."

Law enforcement officials told the Los Angeles Times the shooting involved gang members and associates.

Police are asking witnesses with videos from the incident to share them. Clips now circulating on social media show several people fighting on the street before gunshots are heard, the Times reports.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg called the shooting "a senseless and unacceptable tragedy. Thoughts and prayers aren't nearly enough. We must do more as a city, as a state, and as a nation. This senseless epidemic of gun violence must be addressed. How many unending tragedies does it take before we begin to cure the sickness in this country? Let us be honest, this is a sickness."