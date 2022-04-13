Person of interest in Brooklyn subway shooting 'upgraded' to suspect

The man initially identified as a "person of interest" in Tuesday's Brooklyn subway attack is now officially a suspect in the investigation, NBC News reports per New York City police and the mayor's office.

Police first classified Frank R. James, 62, as a person of interest on Tuesday evening, hours after the disturbing rush-hour shooting in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood. Keys left at the scene were found to belong to a U-Haul van James had rented out of Philadelphia.

"Yes [James] is, he is a suspect, based on the briefing from my law enforcement officials," New York Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday in an interview, per Bloomberg. "He has now been upgraded to a suspect."

On 4/12/22 at 8:30 AM, Frank Robert James fired numerous gun shots inside an "N" line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave subway station causing serious injuries to 10 people. Anyone with info about the incident or his whereabouts should contact @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/MaeF16i4bX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 13, 2022

Around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a gunman riding the subway detonated multiple smoke canisters before firing at least 33 bullets from inside a train car traveling through Brooklyn. At least 23 people were injured, 10 with gunshot wounds. None of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, police have said.

Authorities are now offering a $50,000 reward to find the at-large James, who they've noted has addresses in both Wisconsin and Philadelphia, per NBC News.

Later Tuesday, President Biden applauded the first responders and civilians who "jumped into action" during the attack, and vowed investigators would not drop the case until "we find the perpetrator."